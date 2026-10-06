Nasim Haradinaj criticizes political parties: The law on the Specialist Chambers should not have been left until the end

Nasim Haradinaj criticizes political parties: The law on the Specialist Chambers should not have been left until the end

Nasim Haradinaj, a former leader of the OVL-UÇK, has expressed dissatisfaction with the political parties over the way the issue of the Law on the Specialist Chambers was handled. According to him, the decision should have been made much earlier rather than being postponed until the final hours.

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During an interview on the “Debat Plus” program, Haradinaj said that the institutions had received mandates and positions to lead the country. For this reason, he considered it unjustifiable for the approval of the law to be addressed at the last moment.

His criticism was directed particularly at LDK MPs Anton Quni and Fadil Hadergjonaj for the position they took during the first vote on the Law on the Specialist Chambers.

Haradinaj said that, in his view, the LDK had demonstrated through this position that it was against the Kosovo Liberation Army. He described as especially shameful the fact that two former KLA commanders who are members of the LDK also voted against it. According to him, Anton Quni and Fadil Hadergjonaj, as former battalion commanders, should reflect either on their participation in the war or on the fact that they did not support the Law on the Specialist Chambers in its first reading.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 00:42

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