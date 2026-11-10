NASA seeks new astronauts for Moon missions, with an annual salary of $164,395

NASA has begun accepting applications for new astronauts who could take part in efforts to return humans to the Moon, establish a lunar base and prepare for the first crewed missions to Mars. The annual salary for the role is $164,395.

The U.S. space agency says it is seeking professionals to contribute to the next chapter of human spaceflight.

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NASA Deputy Administrator Matt Anderson urged interested people to apply, stressing that the opportunity is open, the mission awaits and candidates could become part of an extraordinary adventure for humanity.

The application deadline is December 3 at 11:59 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time. The $164,395 annual salary is more than double the U.S. national average annual salary, which, according to figures cited in the announcement, is $64,220.

To apply, candidates must be U.S. citizens and hold a master’s degree in a STEM field, such as engineering, biological sciences, physical sciences or computer science. The degree must be from an accredited institution.

People who have completed at least two years of study in a doctoral program can also meet the master’s degree requirement. Applicants must also have at least three years of work experience in a relevant field and provide five professional references.

Applicants must pass NASA’s physical tests for long-duration spaceflight. They must also demonstrate strong leadership, teamwork and communication skills.

The selection process begins with a review of applications. The highest-scoring applicants will be invited to an initial interview at Johnson Space Center in Houston; about half of them will then be invited to a second round of interviews.

Those selected will join NASA’s active astronaut corps, which currently has 32 members. They will undergo two years of training at Johnson Space Center in Houston.

During training, candidates will prepare to fly T-38 jets, operate robotic arms, conduct spacewalks and work aboard the International Space Station. The program also covers lunar geology and the skills needed for future deep-space missions.

NASA warns that the job involves significant personal sacrifices. Missions can last 12 months or longer, with extreme isolation, difficult living conditions and time away from family and loved ones.

The agency’s most recent recruitment drive took place in 2024. Ten astronaut candidates were selected from more than 8,000 applications. Since the space program began in the mid-20th century, NASA has selected a total of 370 people for astronaut training.

Scott Tingle, head of the astronaut corps and chair of NASA’s Astronaut Selection Board, said the opportunity goes beyond a career move. He said candidates could join the legacy of explorers who have pushed the boundaries of discovery and take part in missions that will shape humanity’s future in space.

The recruitment announcement was accompanied by a promotional video on the social media platform X featuring several NASA astronauts and the slogan “The universe is calling you.”

Along with a salary of more than $164,000 a year, the opportunity offers those selected a chance to participate in missions aimed at ushering in a new era of space exploration.