Mustafa again calls for PDK–VV agreement: Cooperation for the state should not be delayed

Rrustem Mustafa, an MP from the Democratic Party of Kosovo, renewed his call in the Assembly for political cooperation between PDK and the Vetëvendosje Movement, describing the proposed agreement as a “coalition for the state.”

Speaking outside the agenda during Thursday’s session, he argued that the country had spent time and energy on three elections in sixteen months, institutional deadlock and constant political clashes. Those resources, he said, should have been devoted to development. On reaching an agreement, Mustafa said: “Better today than tomorrow.”

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Although the institutions are now functioning, Mustafa said challenges remain. He asked whether disagreements between the parties should stand in the way of cooperation in the interests of the Republic.

The MP called for a discussion of the major interests that could bring the two parties together to take responsibility. He stressed that any agreement should be based on clearly defined goals, responsibilities and measurable results.

Mustafa did not dismiss objections to his proposal. He referred to the view that cooperation would extend Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s political mandate and that Kurti should face an electoral test, adding that he respected that position as well.

The proposal for cooperation is not new for Mustafa. In September, he published a platform called “Coalition for Normality” that included LVV, PDK and non-majority communities. At the time, he also said he had met with Kurti to discuss the platform.

His latest call comes as acting leader Vlora Çitaku heads PDK following Bedri Hamza’s resignation. In recent days, PDK and Vetëvendosje have also discussed how the Law on the Specialist Chambers will be handled. A vote on the law in the Assembly is expected today.