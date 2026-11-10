Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora explains Student List representatives’ entry into Kosovo

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora explains Student List representatives’ entry into Kosovo

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora said it had not received a request for an official visit from the representatives and students of the Student List, which is taking power in Serbia. They were in Kosovo on November 8 and 9, 2026.

In a written response to RTKLive, the ministry explained that requests for official visits by representatives of Serbian institutions are submitted through the Liaison Office of the Republic of Kosovo in Serbia and reviewed under institutional procedures. No such request was submitted for the Student List representatives’ visit, and the ministry therefore did not grant approval.

Të lidhura

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According to the ministry, these representatives do not yet hold official positions in Serbia’s state institutions. For that reason, they entered and stayed in Kosovo as ordinary citizens, under the general rules that apply to Serbian nationals. Visits of this kind do not require prior approval from the ministry.


Shtuar 10.11.2026 19:17

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