According to data from the Ministry of Finance of North Macedonia, banks bought 70.15 percent of the new government bonds, worth a total of 762.66 million denars. Listed on the Macedonian Stock Exchange since November 16, they offer a fixed annual interest rate of 4.6 percent and have a two-year maturity.

The final results of the November 10 auction show that the amount offered, the demand and the amount sold were all equal, at 762.66 million denars. This exceeded by 62.66 million denars the initial plan of more than 700 million denars set out in the prospectus.

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The remaining 29.85 percent was sold to investors classified as “clients” in the Ministry’s report. The document shows the ownership split between banks, at 70.15 percent, and clients, at 29.85 percent, but does not specify how many of the latter are individuals, companies or other investors.

A total of 76,266 bonds were issued, each with a nominal value of 10,000 denars. At the fixed annual rate of 4.6 percent, the coupon amounts to 460 denars per bond per year, while the interest over two years is 920 denars, based on the nominal value.

The issue date was November 12 of this year, and maturity is set for November 12, 2028. The first interest payment will be made on November 12, 2027; the second payment, one year later, will be accompanied by repayment of the principal. The bonds are denominated in denars and do not include a foreign-exchange clause.