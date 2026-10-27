Mickoski on elections in Serbia: Good relations between the two countries will continue

Mickoski on elections in Serbia: Good relations between the two countries will continue

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski announced that he spoke by phone today with Ilija Srdanović, who led the Student List, the winner of Serbia’s snap parliamentary elections.

During the conversation, Mickoski congratulated him on the victory and electoral result, and wished him success in the period ahead.

Të lidhura

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“I believe that the good ties between the two states, mutual respect and cooperation will continue to advance for the benefit of the citizens of both countries,” the prime minister wrote.


Shtuar 27.10.2026 08:35

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