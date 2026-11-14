Mickoski: Industrial turnover is rising, while the opposition wants the country in the red

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said today that industrial production had recorded a positive result. He said this was particularly significant given current conditions globally and in the European Union, the country’s largest trading partner.

Mickoski said industrial turnover was more than 5.5 percent higher than in the third quarter of last year. He stressed that growth was evident in both domestic and international markets and had also been confirmed earlier by rising exports.

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According to the prime minister, these developments are bad news for the opposition, which, he said, wants the country to be in the red rather than in the black.

Mickoski said the indicators supported his earlier position that patience was needed to gradually put things in order. He said that, after almost two and a half years, the country had emerged from deep negative territory and reached zero, the point from which, in his view, anyone in power should begin their work. The prime minister added that he now expected only growth, although this was also affected by the global situation and did not depend solely on the country. He expressed hope that, starting today, it would very soon be possible to speak of more rapid development.