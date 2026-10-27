Mickoski after meeting Haxhiu: Dialogue and regional cooperation help increase stability

Mickoski after meeting Haxhiu: Dialogue and regional cooperation help increase stability

The Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Hristijan Mickoski, met with Albulena Haxhiu, the speaker of the Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to further bilateral cooperation and deepen friendly relations between the two countries.

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Mickoski said that during his meeting with Haxhiu, they discussed advancing cooperation between the two sides and strengthening friendly relations.

He expressed his belief that open dialogue, mutual respect and increased regional cooperation could help consolidate stability, promote economic development and accelerate the region’s European integration.


Shtuar 27.10.2026 15:17

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