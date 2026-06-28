Mexhiti: After 24 months, change is no longer a slogan, but has become a reality

On the occasion of two years of VLEN’s governance, co-chair Izet Mexhiti said that the country is in a new political stage, where concrete results are replacing promises and institutions are returning to serving citizens.

According to him, these two years have been a difficult but necessary journey to build a new model of governance based on responsibility and trust.

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“Today we are gathered here not only to count the months or list the projects we have completed, but to talk about a path we have walked together… When we say 24 months of VLEN at work, we do not say it as a slogan, but as a responsibility,” Mexhiti said.

He underlined that the approach to governance has undergone a fundamental change, placing the citizen at the center of decision-making. “We believed that politics can be a tool of service. That institutions can work for the citizen. And that trust is earned through deeds, not words,” he declared.

Speaking about the main reforms, Mexhiti mentioned the adoption of the Law on the “Isa Beu” Madrasa, progress on the Law on Fair and Adequate Representation, as well as actions against the gambling industry, including the closure of illegal platforms and restrictions on casinos near schools.

He also touched on changes in education, stressing that Albanian students will very soon have the opportunity to take the bar exam in the Albanian language, along with dozens of professional exams and licenses.

Regarding economic development and infrastructure, Mexhiti mentioned 306 projects in Albanian municipalities, investments in the “Mother Teresa” University campus, “Skanderbeg” Square and Tetovo Hospital, as well as strategic projects such as the Skopje–Blace Highway, Corridor 8 and the One Stop Shop at border crossing points.

In the end, he assessed that change is now visible and tangible for citizens.

“For 24 years, change seemed like a promise. In 24 months, it became a reality that citizens can see and touch,” Mexhiti said.