Medical student Klea Veli denounces decision of 11 professors who dismissed her from Academic Senate: They removed me only because I supported protesters!

Following the decision by 11 professors to remove her from the Academic Senate of the University of Medicine in Tirana, medical student Klea Veli has reacted publicly.

She considers this decision illegal and a violation of her rights, noting that she was not notified in advance nor given the opportunity to express herself before the decision was made.

Të lidhura None found

Veli underlines in her reaction that this is not simply about her mandate as a student representative; the decision directly violates the will of 513 students and residents who supported her with their vote and ranked her first in the elections for the Academic Senate.

The student raises concern that in the history of the Academic Senates of the University of Medicine there has never before been an attempt to remove an elected student representative; this is the first time it has happened.

According to her, the procedure followed for this decision raises serious doubts about transparency and the guarantee of student representatives’ rights.

She also raises the question whether the removal of those who demand accountability and defend students’ interests is an attempt to silence critical voices within the university.

Strongly criticizing the lack of transparency, Veli stresses that an academic institution should rely on law, accountability and the will of students, not on personal interests.

The student adds that, although this decision was taken, she will not give up efforts to defend students’ rights and the demand for transparency.

“A mandate can be contested, but the voice and trust of students cannot be erased by a vote,” Klea Veli concludes.