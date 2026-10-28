Marta Kos: Without sanctions against Russia, Serbia cannot move toward the EU; students’ victory seen as a new beginning

Marta Kos: Without sanctions against Russia, Serbia cannot move toward the EU; students’ victory seen as a new beginning

Serbia could face serious obstacles in its European Union accession process if it does not align its foreign and security policy with that of the bloc, particularly on Russia and the war in Ukraine. This position was expressed by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos.

Asked whether Belgrade could join the EU without imposing sanctions on Moscow, Kos said alignment with the bloc’s positions on strategic issues is an important condition for advancing European integration.

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“A country that is not aligned with us on strategic issues, such as foreign and security policy, including the shared fight against Russia and, in particular, Russia’s war in Ukraine, will not be able to make progress. This will be very, very difficult,” she told TVP World.

However, the commissioner clarified that Brussels has not yet held discussions with Serbia’s new government on this issue.

“First, the new government needs to be formed, and then we will assess how and whether we can move forward in this direction,” Kos said.

Her position highlights the importance the European Union attaches to candidate countries aligning their foreign and security policies with those of the bloc. In relations between Brussels and Belgrade, Serbia’s stance on Russia and the war in Ukraine remains a key issue.


Shtuar 28.10.2026 19:00

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