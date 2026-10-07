LIVE: 3 miners emerge from Trepça, 60 still trapped – What is known about their condition

07.10.2026 – 22:56 — Januzi reports that the miners are in stable condition; one has a leg problem

The miners trapped in the mine’s galleries in Stantërg are in stable condition, and communication with them is being maintained by telephone through an inductive wire system, Ibrahim Januzi, head of the Trepça Miners’ Union, said.

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According to Januzi, the miners became trapped following a problem with the electricity supply. He explained that the fault occurred at around 19:30, when the high-voltage lines burned out and a fault occurred at the transformer substation in the first tunnel.

Some of the workers, he said, have begun using alternative routes to reach the surface. Januzi said the information he had confirmed that the first miner had emerged, while the other groups were continuing to make their way out, and he expressed hope that they would also reach the surface.

The union leader said there were currently no concerns about their condition. However, one miner has reportedly suffered a leg problem, which could make it more difficult for him to walk out.

Based on information gathered at the scene and conversations with management, Januzi assessed that the mine’s power supply line did not appear to have suffered major damage, meaning repairs could be completed in a relatively short time.

He also explained that the problems in the flotation sector were not preventing the workers from being brought out. According to him, that section is not connected to the lift used to transport miners from underground.

Januzi criticized the outdated equipment and lack of investment, recalling that similar blockages had occurred in the past. He said the severely outdated substations and lack of investment were frequently leaving miners trapped.

According to him, without another option for electricity supply, the workers are forced to remain trapped for hours. Januzi described this situation as a threat to their health and lives.

07.10.2026 – 22:38 — First of the 63 trapped miners rescued as operation continues

One of the 63 trapped miners has been brought out from the 11th gallery of the Trepça mine. The confirmation came from Bekim Ibishi, commander of the Mitrovica Fire Department.

Ibishi said that efforts to rescue the other miners were continuing. According to his explanation, the burning of the main transformer in this gallery caused the workers to become trapped.

The emergency teams’ operation in the mine remains ongoing, while authorities are expected to provide further information about the miners’ health and the progress of the operation.

07.10.2026 – 22:27 — IHDNj calls for immediate intervention in Stan Tërg

More than 60 miners have been trapped in galleries 11, 10, 9 and 8 of the Stan Tërg mine, at depths reaching approximately 645 meters. The responsible teams have been mobilized to bring them out through emergency routes.

The workers’ safety has caused serious concern, and efforts have focused on ensuring that all the miners exit safely. The information available so far indicates that they are attempting to use the emergency routes, while teams on the ground are creating the necessary conditions for their safe extraction.

The Institute for Research and Human Rights (IHDNj) has called on institutions and rescue teams to act immediately. The institute stressed the importance of every minute and called for the operation to be carried out with the highest level of professionalism and coordination.

Alongside the rescue operation, attention is also expected to focus on clarifying the circumstances that led to the incident. IHDNj has asked the competent Prosecutor’s Office to launch a full and independent investigation to verify the functioning of the equipment and safety mechanisms, as well as any possible violations of workplace safety rules.

The investigation is expected to assess technical problems, possible institutional negligence, and individual or institutional responsibility. If violations are uncovered, those responsible must face the consequences provided for by law.

The incident has once again brought the risks and working conditions of miners in Kosovo into focus. Working hundreds of meters underground, they face numerous hazards, making it necessary for workplace safety to be addressed continuously, not only when an incident occurs.

IHDNj recalled that it had previously identified these concerns in its research project “The Invisible Workers of the Underground.” The study documented the difficult working conditions and occupational risks faced by miners.

The research findings highlight workers’ exposure to gases, dust, intense physical exertion and other factors that may directly affect their health and safety.

The Stan Tërg case is expected to reopen the discussion on stricter oversight of safety standards, the maintenance of infrastructure and equipment, and the functionality of emergency routes and procedures.

The institute has called for a comprehensive assessment of the mine, equipment and safety procedures once the rescue operation is completed. The aim is to identify the causes and take concrete steps to prevent such incidents from happening again.

For now, the priority is the safe exit from underground of the 64 miners. After that, the investigation is expected to clarify the cause of the incident and determine whether there is liability that must be assigned.

07.10.2026 – 22:08 — Rizvanolli responds to the 63 miners trapped in gallery 11

A fault in the electrical equipment interrupted the power supply at Trepça, leaving the second-shift miners in gallery 11. According to reported information, a total of 63 workers are inside, and their shift ends at 23:00.

Economy Minister Artane Rizvanolli responded on Facebook, announcing that the miners were in good health.

In her post, Rizvanolli referred to information from Trepça management, according to which the workers who remained in the mine after the electrical fault were well and belonged to the second shift, which ends at 23:00.

The minister also announced that technical teams were attempting to repair the fault and restore the electricity supply. At the same time, the gradual extraction of the miners through the emergency exit was being organized. She said that management was at the scene, where police and firefighters were also present.

07.10.2026 – 22:02 — 63 miners reported trapped in gallery 11 of Trepça

The burning of the main transformer caused a power outage, leaving the second-shift workers at Trepça inside gallery 11. The number of miners reported to be trapped is 63.

Ibrahim Januzi, head of the Independent Miners’ Union, confirmed that the second shift was still in the mine. He explained that this involved all the workers on that shift at the mine and that they were still within their working hours.