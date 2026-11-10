Kurti calls on Serbia’s new leadership to recognize Kosovo’s independence

Prime Minister Albin Kurti said Serbia’s new leadership must accept the reality of the 21st century: Kosovo is an independent state recognized by more than 120 countries.

During a discussion with students at the Paris School of International Affairs (PSIA), Kurti said the normalization of relations with Serbia must also include accountability for the terrorist attack in Banjska. He called for the handover of Milan Radoičić, whom he described as the main architect of the attack in which Lieutenant Afrim Bunjaku was killed.

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According to Kurti, the Serbian government, following the recent change in leadership, must recognize Kosovo’s independence as part of this process. He also called on Serbia to end its campaign against international recognition of Kosovo, including its use of Russia’s opposition to Kosovo’s membership in international organizations.

Speaking about the European Union’s approach to the Western Balkans, Kurti said Russia’s war against Ukraine has given enlargement new urgency. In his view, however, this should not lead to a Europe where some countries are welcomed while others face an uncertain path toward integration.

He also linked the dialogue with Serbia to recognition of Kosovo by the five European Union member states and four NATO member states that have yet to recognize it. Kurti said these countries should consider the circumstances in which Kosovo emerged — the repression, ethnic cleansing and genocide that he said its people endured — rather than equating Kosovo with the separatist movements to which it is sometimes compared.

Kurti is attending the Paris Peace Forum, on the sidelines of which he also held a meeting and took part in other activities.