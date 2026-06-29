KSF strengthens the professional training of military personnel

The Kosovo Security Force (KSF) has announced that its members have successfully completed sniper training, aimed at increasing combat capabilities and advancing the professional skills of military personnel.

In a post published on Facebook, it was announced that the training was focused on certifying members as operational snipers, capable of acting in line with modern military standards and using various weapons systems in different operational missions.

Të lidhura

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“During the training, participants developed skills in precision shooting, field tactics, camouflage, observation, tactical movement, and the implementation of operational procedures in the field,” the statement said.

Furthermore, according to the announcement, the Kosovo Security Force is continuing to invest in the professional and operational development of its personnel, increasing the force’s readiness and capabilities in accordance with the highest military standards.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 11:07

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