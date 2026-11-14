Kosovo takes part in the 48th Francophonie Conference

The 48th Francophonie Conference (CMF) is being held on November 14, 2026, in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, with Kosovo also in attendance.

Kosovo’s delegation is represented by Glauk Konjufca, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

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The statement says that the participation reflects Kosovo’s willingness to consolidate its relations with the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) and to become actively involved in its initiatives.

According to the statement, the presence at the conference also reaffirms the country’s commitment to the principles of Francophonie, multilateral dialogue, peace, and cooperation among states and peoples.