Kosovar wanted under an international warrant extradited from Switzerland

A Kosovar citizen identified by the initials A.Z. was extradited from Switzerland to Kosovo today. He was wanted under an international arrest warrant issued by judicial authorities for the criminal offense of “Endangering public traffic.”

The operation was carried out by the Directorate for International Police Cooperation, in coordination with other relevant units of the Kosovo Police and judicial institutions.

Të lidhura None found

Upon arrival in Kosovo, the suspect was handed over to the relevant units of the Gjilan Regional Police Directorate to continue legal proceedings.

The Directorate for International Police Cooperation said it would continue exchanging information with local institutions, countries and international organizations. The cooperation aims to prevent, investigate and uncover criminal activities, as well as track down and arrest individuals and criminal groups operating inside or outside the country.