Kasami: VLEN’s support for the AKI candidate in Bërvenicë depends on their campaign

VLEN co-chair Bilall Kasami spoke today about the second round of elections in the Municipality of Bërvenicë. He said VLEN’s position on the AKI candidate would be determined by how the party conducts itself.

According to Kasami, after the first round ended, VLEN’s candidate went to AKI’s campaign headquarters, congratulated the candidate on his victory and expressed support. However, he stressed, VLEN’s involvement in the second round depends on AKI’s campaign.

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“Our candidate was at the AKI candidate’s campaign headquarters, congratulated him on his victory and expressed support. But we must bear in mind that BDI did not enter the second round as the winner. Our involvement will depend on BDI’s conduct. If they campaign against VLEN, they need to explain that,” Kasami said.

He recalled that a year ago, VLEN’s candidate removed all party flags and called for the support of Albanians, whereas, according to him, that is not happening now. Kasami added that statements by AKI and BDI are portraying VLEN as the winner.

“If their aim is not to win Bërvenicë but to defeat VLEN, then they are campaigning to lose the municipality,” he said.

The second round of local elections in Bërvenicë will be held on Sunday, November 1./Telegrafi/