Just a few hours of rain were enough, the road turned into a “river”, what is happening in Bulqiza

Just a few hours of rainfall were enough for the road between two neighborhoods of the city of Bulqiza to be overtaken by water. The problem has returned just as it did last year, when rainfall flooded this road because the drainage channel from Qafa e Buallit could not handle the amount of water collecting on both sides of the valley.

The large amount of water accumulated at the entrance to the bus terminal has made movement difficult for pedestrians.

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Vehicle drivers say this situation has become problematic whenever there is rainfall and that intervention is needed for a permanent solution.

Problems have also been caused on the Arbri road at the bridge between the two neighborhoods of Bulqiza.