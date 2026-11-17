Starting in the new academic year, students will be able to use vouchers for student meals at restaurants and selected retail outlets. Minister of Education and Science Vesna Janevska announced that a new software system would be introduced for this purpose.

“We will definitely have a new software solution in place by the start of the new academic year. It will involve several organizations offering students services at favorable prices, with a 20% discount. This will apply not only to student meals, but also to items students wish to buy with their own money at restaurants, bakeries or any of the shops offering these services,” Janevska said.

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According to the minister, further final meetings with students must be held to complete the new solution.

Meanwhile, the Forum for Educational Change has sued the Ministry of Education, claiming that the 140-denar student meal allowance has not been adjusted for inflation, as required by law. The organization has also asked Parliament Speaker Afrim Gashi to make the Parliament’s restaurant available to 30 to 40 students, who would pay for their meals at the prices charged to members of parliament. According to the Forum, those prices are significantly lower than actual market prices. Gashi said students are welcome.

There is also debate over the value of the meal allowance, with students calling for it to be raised to 200 denars. The Ministry of Education, for its part, says it allocates sufficient funds for students: every year, 16 to 17 million euros are spent on student meals alone—enough to build up to two student dormitories.