Interior Ministry: 19-year-old from Koçani recorded a young woman without her consent and threatened to publish the footage

The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that a criminal complaint has been filed against a 19-year-old from Koçani for sexual harassment and misuse of sexually explicit recordings of another person.

According to the ministry, between July 30 and August 7, 2026, the suspect used mobile apps and devices to make explicit videos and take photographs of an 18-year-old woman from the Vinica region without her consent. He then sent her insulting messages on social media, harassed her and threatened to share the videos and photographs with others. The criminal complaint covers both offenses.

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