Hyseni: No constitutional violations in the selection of the president

Flamur Hyseni, a law professor, told RTK that the election of Justina Shiroka-Pula as president of Kosovo does not violate the Constitution.

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Commenting on the procedure for electing the president, he noted that in a parliamentary system, political agreements can be reached at any time, including at the end of a deadline.

Hyseni added that an agreement can be reached at any moment and then lead to a decision, as happened last night. He said it does not matter whether it happens at the beginning, in the middle or at the end of a given period; what matters is that an agreement was reached and a full consensus was secured to conduct a procedure that would ensure the high majority required by the Constitution.

He said the president’s election had created a new reality and that she had officially assumed her mandate from the moment she was elected.

Hyseni described the president’s election as the conclusion of the process of establishing the central state institutions, following the constitution of the 11th Legislature and the election of the government.

He stressed that he saw no constitutional problem and that the procedure had been carried out within the deadlines.

Hyseni also said the process was within the deadlines and that the Constitution remained the supreme act in the hierarchy of laws in force.