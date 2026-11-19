Last evening, Houthi rebels attacked a building in Riyadh that houses several Saudi Arabian state agencies, causing damage to several of its floors.

As Reuters reports, the target of the strike was the Public Investment Fund Tower (PIF Tower), where the headquarters of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is located.

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The strike shattered windows on seven to eight floors and deformed parts of the building’s metal facade. The 80-story, 385-meter-tall skyscraper is located in the King Abdullah Financial District.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense announced that rescue teams were deployed immediately after the attack, while the competent authorities implemented all established protocols to deal with such incidents, prioritizing the protection of human life and property.

Saudi authorities condemned the attack and described the targeting of civilian facilities as a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law. The statement stressed that this action, according to the kingdom’s authorities, reflects the danger posed by the Houthis’ offensive tactics.

Shortly before, Civil Defense had sent Riyadh residents a warning on their mobile phones about a possible air threat. A little later, a powerful explosion was heard in the capital, while the Saudi-led military coalition announced that it had faced a missile threat from the Houthis.

The new attack occurred less than two weeks after the November 8 strike on a building of the state oil company Aramco, in the same financial district of Riyadh.

The Iran-backed Houthis have stepped up attacks against Saudi targets, using missiles and drones. They have struck airports, ports, oil facilities and other important infrastructure in the country, while fighting in Yemen has resumed.

The new strike on the sovereign wealth fund building highlights the escalation of the confrontation, as buildings that are important financial and business centers of Saudi Arabia are now also being hit.