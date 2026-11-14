Hoti: After three consecutive defeats, the LDK needs deep change

LDK MP Avdullah Hoti spoke in an interview with EURO about discussions within the party, new party elections and the lack of calm within its ranks.

Hoti said the party had no reason to feel at ease: the current leadership had lost three elections in a row, achieving very poor results.

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He recalled that after the 2021 elections, the leadership at the time reflected on the defeat, after their candidate for prime minister ended up in the opposing political camp.

“We now have three electoral defeats, and there is no clearly defined responsibility at the political level. It is understandable that we are not calm; given the results of the last three elections, we should not be. We need a complete reorganization, including the way we operate in opposition. We need to consider how we will position ourselves politically under new leadership, which must be elected through an inclusive, transparent and competitive process. We will not feel at ease until we win the elections,” Hoti said.

The former prime minister said that for now he could not confirm whether he would run for leader of the LDK. In January this year, he had expressed his willingness to compete for the party leadership, but at that time the statutory provisions governing the convening of the LDK Assembly were changed.