Haradinaj calls for the formation of a strong opposition after the vote on the Law on Specialist Chambers

Former leader of the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo, Ramush Haradinaj, reacted after the vote on the Law on Specialist Chambers, saying that a positive result had been achieved on Tuesday.

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In a post on his Facebook account, Haradinaj described the adoption of the law as a key moment in protecting Kosovo’s rights, emphasizing that with commitment and determination, even the greatest challenges can be overcome.

“This law serves as support for our rights. Congratulations to Kosovo, the Kosovo Liberation Army and all the liberators who are being unjustly held in The Hague,” Haradinaj said.

He also congratulated the newly elected president, Justina Shiroka-Pula, wishing her success in carrying out her duties.

“I extend my sincerest congratulations to Ms. Justina Shiroka-Pula on her election to this post and wish her every success in her work,” he added.

Haradinaj went on to emphasize that the country still faces problems that require immediate solutions.

“Dear citizens, there is still much work to be done. One of the main priorities is addressing misgovernance. In a democratic system, citizens need an authentic and strong opposition. Let us work together to build a genuine and unbreakable opposition. The Alliance is ready to take on this responsibility together with you and confront misgovernance for the benefit of the people of Kosovo,” he concluded.