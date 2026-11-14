Greenpeace protests at COP31 with a giant “Trojan horse” against plastic

Greenpeace protests at COP31 with a giant “Trojan horse” against plastic

A large installation filled with plastic waste has been erected in Antalya, Turkey, as part of a symbolic protest organized by Greenpeace International during the COP31 climate summit.

The six-meter-tall wooden structure was created in collaboration with Danish artist Thomas Dambo. It aims to highlight plastic pollution and the environmental impact of the petrochemical industry.

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Images from the protest site show plastic waste spilling out of the giant installation, while Greenpeace activists hold banners nearby.

Greenpeace activist Berk Butan said: “With this artwork, we want to show how plastic, the petrochemical industry’s Trojan horse, has entered our lives.”

The organizers hope the action will send a message to the leaders and policymakers attending COP31. They are calling for limits on plastic production and stronger waste-management measures.

The protest takes place at a key time for international climate talks and efforts to curb pollution caused by the fossil fuel industry.


Shtuar 14.11.2026 14:53

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