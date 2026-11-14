Greenpeace protests at COP31 with a giant “Trojan horse” against plastic

A large installation filled with plastic waste has been erected in Antalya, Turkey, as part of a symbolic protest organized by Greenpeace International during the COP31 climate summit.

The six-meter-tall wooden structure was created in collaboration with Danish artist Thomas Dambo. It aims to highlight plastic pollution and the environmental impact of the petrochemical industry.

Të lidhura None found

Images from the protest site show plastic waste spilling out of the giant installation, while Greenpeace activists hold banners nearby.

Greenpeace activist Berk Butan said: “With this artwork, we want to show how plastic, the petrochemical industry’s Trojan horse, has entered our lives.”

The organizers hope the action will send a message to the leaders and policymakers attending COP31. They are calling for limits on plastic production and stronger waste-management measures.

The protest takes place at a key time for international climate talks and efforts to curb pollution caused by the fossil fuel industry.