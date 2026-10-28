Government approves compensation scheme for businesses affected by October protests

Businesses and private taxpayers with annual turnover of up to 14 million lekë will be eligible for state compensation for material damage caused during violent protests held from October 13 to 22, 2026. The scheme covers only damage not covered by insurance, and the state will later seek reimbursement from those responsible.

The Council of Ministers has approved a normative act setting out how businesses and private taxpayers affected during violent gatherings from October 13–22, 2026, will be compensated.

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The act aims to provide full compensation to entities that meet the specified conditions, without affecting the civil liability and legal obligations of those who caused the damage.

Eligible recipients may be private individuals or legal entities operating as businesses or taxpayers that, according to their 2025 annual tax return, had turnover of up to 14 million lekë.

The state scheme covers material damage to movable and immovable property caused by violent acts during gatherings held from October 13 to 22, 2026.

Compensation is provided only for the portion of the property not covered by insurance. If property is insured, the insurance company is initially responsible for compensation.

If the policy does not cover damage resulting from unrest or violent gatherings, or if coverage is only partial, the state will compensate for the uncovered portion in accordance with the rules of the normative act.

The affected entity must submit its application to the tax administration. The application must include evidence of the value of the damage, documents linking it to the protest, and a declaration regarding the property’s insurance status.

The tax administration checks the documentation, including invoices, inventory and turnover records, and forwards the file to the Ministry of Economy and Innovation within five working days.

The Ministry then asks the State Police to confirm within 30 days whether the damage was in fact caused by protesters during the violent gathering.

After receiving confirmation from the Police, the Ministry of Economy and Innovation approves the application and transfers the compensation to the entity’s bank account within 30 days. Payment may also be made before those responsible for the damage have been identified.

After compensation has been paid to the individual or business, the state is entitled to seek reimbursement from those responsible or the organizers of the violent gathering.

Once the person responsible for the damage is identified, the State Advocate’s Office notifies them to voluntarily settle the obligation within 30 days. If payment is not made, a civil lawsuit is filed against them.

Where the damage was caused by minors or people lacking legal capacity, the financial obligation falls to their parents or guardians.

If the court acquits the person suspected of causing the damage or the criminal proceedings are discontinued, the State Advocate’s Office withdraws the civil lawsuit.

The normative act also provides for administrative measures against people whose arrest has been deemed lawful, where an unlawful gathering has been ordered to disperse and criminal offenses have been committed during it.

Fines are imposed by the local directorate of the State Police. Those penalized may challenge the measure in court, in accordance with the deadlines and procedures set out in the law on administrative disputes.