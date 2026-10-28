Government approves 5 million lek for Erion Vishkulli’s medical treatment

Government approves 5 million lek for Erion Vishkulli’s medical treatment

In a decision approved at today’s meeting, the government will cover Erion Vishkulli’s medical expenses, amounting to 5 million lek. Health Minister Klodiana Spahiu announced today that the 28-year-old had successfully undergone surgery at the Gemelli Clinic in Rome.

The surgery saved the young man’s eye.

Të lidhura

None found

The meeting also approved the Sectoral Transport Strategy, along with its action plan through 2030, and set the total number of State Police employees. Other decisions concern areas under the state responsibility of the Ministry of Public Administration, as well as the procedures, criteria and operation of the Special State Agency for Citizenship.


Shtuar 28.10.2026 19:46

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