Gjini: Political blockades belong to the past, the Alliance will be an uncompromising opposition

Alliance chairman Ardian Gjini congratulated Justina Shiroka-Pula on her election as president of the Republic of Kosovo. According to him, the conclusion of the institutional consolidation process marks the end of the period of political blockades and repeated elections.

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In a Facebook post, Gjini described the development as an important day for the stability of Kosovo and its citizens.

“Congratulations and success to the new President of the Republic, Justina Shiroka-Pula!” he wrote.

Gjini said that the Alliance was bringing this process to a dignified close because, as he emphasized, it had not been involved in political agreements or short-term calculations.

He recalled that the Alliance was the first political entity to present a clear and unconditional offer after the elections, with the aim of preventing Kosovo from facing delays and returning to the polls.

“Our unconditional offer was exclusively principled, for the state and its citizens. We made no deals, and we upheld every promise and position to the very end,” Gjini declared.

According to him, responsibility for leading the country now belongs to the forces that have taken power.

“The time of blockades is over, and absolute responsibility now rests with those who took power. Therefore, from today, our work shifts to the ground,” the Alliance leader wrote.

Gjini announced that his party would be present in all municipalities of Kosovo and would perform the role of an uncompromising opposition.

“The Alliance will be in the field every day, meeting and listening to citizens in every municipality of Kosovo. We will be an uncompromising opposition. We will speak openly and name names regarding every violation, in every institution and at every level of this government,” he declared.