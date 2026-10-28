Gashi-Hamdiu: Board decided to file criminal complaint against former KOSTT chief after sexually charged incident

Ajrina Gashi-Hamdiu, a former member of KOSTT’s Board of Directors, said the board decided to file a criminal complaint against the company’s former chief executive, Ilir Shala, following an incident in which he verbally humiliated her with sexually charged remarks.

Speaking on the Debat Plus program, she said that after learning of the incident, she formally requested that the board review the matter. According to her, in March 2021 the board voted to file a criminal complaint against Shala, although one member disagreed.

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Gashi-Hamdiu explained that board decisions were usually signed within two days, but the complaint document was not signed within that timeframe. She said that around three and a half months later, during another meeting, she realized that the decision had still not been processed.

According to her, the document was signed on July 19, 2021, and that same day the company’s secretary forwarded the criminal complaint.

“The board had decided to file a criminal complaint against Ilir Shala, but the decision was not signed immediately. Only after three and a half months did I find out that the complaint had not been processed… The decision was signed on July 19, 2021, and the criminal complaint was sent that same day. I have told you that the criminal complaint contains absolutely nothing,” Gashi-Hamdiu said.