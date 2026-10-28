French Senate approves fines of up to €10,000 for protest damage; bill goes to National Assembly vote

A bill approved by the French Senate would require protesters to pay up to €10,000 for damage caused during demonstrations.

The measure was backed on Wednesday by 229 votes to 105, with a majority formed by right-wing and centrist parties in the Senate. It follows violent protests in France in October, during which thousands of businesses were damaged or looted.

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Before it can take effect, the bill must be reviewed and approved by the French National Assembly, where political views are more divided. The measure was initially proposed after the May riots, which began following Paris Saint-Germain’s victory over Arsenal in the Champions League final.

The proposal took on renewed significance after protests on October 17 against economic inequality and rising prices. The demonstrations were accompanied by clashes, property damage and business looting.

Under the bill, responsibility for the damage would not be limited to those who caused it directly. Compensation could also be required from individuals proven to have knowingly taken part in groups formed to commit acts of vandalism.

The text also allows for the seizure of social benefits and housing assistance to cover damages. This provision has been opposed by left-wing lawmakers and human rights organizations.

Amnesty International has expressed concern that the proposed measures could push already marginalized families into even deeper poverty. France is not the only European country tightening measures against violence during protests.

Italy has also adopted new security provisions that provide for prison sentences of 4 to 12 years for organizing groups involved in violent demonstrations.