Footage of Albert Sylaj’s arrest released – video

Radio Television of Kosovo has released exclusive footage of the moment Albert Sylaj was arrested. He is suspected of the aggravated murder of Arlinda Zekaj, which took place on October 25 in Vitomiricë, Pejë.

The video shows police officers intervening and handcuffing the suspect.

Të lidhura None found

Sylaj was found and arrested on October 27 at around 11:40 p.m. in Deçan. The arrest followed a police operation conducted in cooperation with members of the public.

Several Kosovo Police units were involved in locating and apprehending him, including the FIT special unit.

The incident has prompted widespread public reaction, with calls for institutions to be held accountable and for cases of violence to be treated with the seriousness they require.