The “8 Shtatori” hospital announced that today, on November 20, 2026, at around 10:35 in the morning, first-floor employees smelled smoke and noticed smoke coming from the terrace of the Orthopedics and Traumatology Department, which is located on the second floor.

The department head and the evacuation team were immediately notified. Thanks to a swift and coordinated response by the staff, all patients in the department were evacuated as a precaution and safely, and were taken into care. The fire was extinguished with the hospital’s firefighting equipment, while the fire service was also called.

Të lidhura None found

There are no electrical or gas installations in the area affected by the fire. The material damage is negligible. According to initial data, the fire may have been caused by a cigarette butt, while the exact cause and circumstances are still being determined.

All patients and employees are safe, and the hospital is continuing normal operations, the statement said.