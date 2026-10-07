Finland suspends work at Google data centers over deforestation concerns

Two Google data centers under construction in Finland have been covered by a work suspension order from the authorities over concerns about the clearing of hundreds of hectares of forest and the potential environmental consequences.

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The projects are part of Google’s €13 billion investment plan in Finland. The company has described this as its largest investment in Europe. The plan includes the construction of three new data centers, as well as investment in a fourth center that is already operational.

The decision to halt the work was made by the Finnish Environmental Protection Authority (LVV) after it was found that work at one of the sites had begun before the mandatory environmental impact assessment had been completed.

LVV has stated that work that could “significantly alter the environment” must be halted until October 23. So far, trees have been felled in the affected areas, the topsoil has been removed, access roads and storage areas have been opened, and work has also been carried out on drainage channels.

Google has acknowledged that it did not comply with its own standards in this matter and has said it will follow the guidance of the Finnish authorities.

The company said it had acted “in good faith,” relying on the framework of forestry legislation. It added that it intends to plant trees in one of the areas selected for construction.

The investment plan also includes a 22-year agreement with the Finnish company Fortum to supply electricity. The contract covers up to half of the generating capacity of the Loviisa nuclear power plant.

Google expects the construction of the data centers in 2027 and 2028 to support more than 37,000 jobs and contribute €3.6 billion to Finland’s economy.

The cold climate and low-carbon electricity have made Finland a preferred destination for data center investments. Low temperatures help reduce the amount of energy needed to cool these facilities.