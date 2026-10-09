Fejza: Shiroka-Pula is president outside daily politics

Deputy of the Vetëvendosje Movement, Arjeta Fejza, stated that the rapprochement between LVV and the Democratic Party of Kosovo is related to the common stance on the judgment of the Specialist Chambers in The Hague against the leaders of the KLA.

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During the “Debat Plus” show, she clarified that this is one of the issues where the two political entities have found common ground.

Fejza also addressed the election of Justina Shiroka-Pula to the position of president, noting that she is not part of everyday politics.

“With PDK we have rapprochement on one issue, related to our stance on the verdict given in The Hague for the unjust sentencing of the KLA leaders. We elected a president who is not involved in daily politics and who is not active in politics,” Fejza declared.