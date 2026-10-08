Father of miner trapped in Trepça expresses concern: Families should not have to live in fear

The release of the miner trapped deep inside Trepça was awaited with great anxiety by his father. He said his son has worked as a miner for six years.

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“For a year, he hasn’t received a salary or anything,” the concerned father said.

The incident prompted a response from the Trepça Miners’ Union, which stressed that workers’ families should not have to bear such an emotional burden.

“Our parents and families do not deserve this worry. They have sacrificed their whole lives for us, and we owe it to them not to add another burden of sorrow and fear. He is just one of many parents and family members experiencing this situation with pain.

Behind every miner who descends underground is a family anxiously waiting for him to return home. Our parents deserve to sleep peacefully, not live in fear of what might happen to their son. We deserve to be treated better, with respect and dignity, because it is not only the miners who are affected, but also our families, who suffer alongside us,” the Trepça Miners’ Union said in its statement.