Experts warn of the automatic dissolution of the Assembly if the president is not elected by October 6

Experts warn of the automatic dissolution of the Assembly if the president is not elected by October 6

Constitutional experts say the Assembly will be automatically dissolved if one of the two presidential candidates is not elected by midnight on October 6, 2026.

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Ehat Miftaraj, from the Kosovo Law Institute (KLI), told Radio Free Europe that what matters is not when the procedure began, but compliance with the constitutional deadline for completing it.

“Any appointment after October 6 is unconstitutional. Under Article 82 of the Constitution, failure to elect the president by October 6 leads to the dissolution of the Assembly,” Miftaraj said.

He added that, if a request is submitted to the Constitutional Court, the court may review the constitutionality of the president’s election after the deadline has expired.

Vullnet Bugaqku of the Kosovo Democratic Institute (KDI) took the same position, saying that the expiration of the 60-day deadline automatically leads to the dissolution of the Assembly.

“The deadline expires at midnight. After that moment, the Assembly is considered dissolved, as the 60-day period comes to an end,” Bugaqku said.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 00:44

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