EU calls for full respect of the current mandate of the Specialist Chambers

The European Union has reacted after Kosovo’s Assembly approved amendments to the Law on the Specialist Chambers, assessing that this intervention runs counter to Kosovo’s international obligations toward the EU.

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In a written statement, Brussels called on Kosovo to respect its international commitments and preserve the independence of the Specialist Chambers. At the same time, the EU stressed the need to ensure accountability and justice for victims and their families from all communities in Kosovo.

Another repeated demand from the European Union concerns ensuring the protection and safety of witnesses.

The reaction was made public one day after the EU had expressed deep concern over the vote held in Kosovo’s Assembly.

EU spokesperson Christian Wigand explained that Brussels had not commented earlier, when the amendment of the law was only an announced possibility or after it had been approved in the first reading.

“You know that we, as a matter of principle—which I think is very logical—comment only on final decisions and laws that are finally adopted, not on drafts or texts that are known or are in the first or second reading. Therefore, of course, we reacted after there was a final decision by Kosovo,” Wigand said.

The EU recalled that it has consistently supported the Kosovo Specialist Chambers as an independent judicial institution. In this context, it called for the current mandate and independence of this institution to be fully respected.

“The Kosovo Specialist Chambers are delivering justice based on the principle of individual criminal responsibility,” the Brussels statement said.

The European Union has repeatedly stressed the importance of the Specialist Chambers’ work and the need to respect their mandate.