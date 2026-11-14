Erald Kapri: SPAK must investigate and prosecute Edi Rama; Tirana can be won with a protest-backed candidate

Erald Kapri: SPAK must investigate and prosecute Edi Rama; Tirana can be won with a protest-backed candidate

Erald Kapri, an MP from the Opportunity Party, discussed Albania’s political situation, the recent protests and the upcoming local elections, scheduled for May, in an interview with News24.

According to Kapri, the United States is closely following developments in the country. He described young people’s participation in the protests as significant, stressing that their demands and voices must be taken into account.

Të lidhura

None found

Kapri accused Prime Minister Edi Rama of failing to take responsibility, attacking the justice system and defending people facing corruption allegations. In this context, he also mentioned the case of Belinda Balluku and Rama’s positions on SPAK.

The MP said SPAK had crossed a red line, but that Edi Rama remained the only person who, in his view, had not faced justice. Kapri stressed that nothing could happen in the country without the prime minister’s permission and approval, and that SPAK must therefore investigate and prosecute Rama.

Speaking about the local elections and the race for mayor of Tirana, Kapri said citizens were looking for an alternative to Edi Rama and Sali Berisha. He said a candidate with the protesters’ support could represent precisely what they were seeking.

Kapri stressed that the relationship between the United States and Albanians is a historic alliance and that strengthening it must remain a shared mission. He described the student protest as a call for representative politics and a European Albania, adding that change must come through the ballot box, not through talks or dialogue used for political bargaining.

According to Kapri, if Tirana’s citizens are offered a candidate backed by the protesters, victory in the capital will be possible. He also said the focus should be on Edi Rama’s resignation, as elections, including general elections, could be held earlier. He added that, as long as Rama is not governing, calls for his departure must continue.


Shtuar 14.11.2026 20:08

Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Four days after 10-year, six-month sentence, Russell Brand moved to prison with yoga and gyms

Four days after 10-year, six-month sentence, Russell Brand moved to prison with yoga and gyms
Iran announces drone attack on US base in Bahrain as authorities warn residents

Iran announces drone attack on US base in Bahrain as authorities warn residents
Mustafa responds sharply to Osmani as LDK tensions signal a heated internal contest

Mustafa responds sharply to Osmani as LDK tensions signal a heated internal contest
Beyond Taliban bans, Afghan girls face barriers to education in Iran and Pakistan too

Beyond Taliban bans, Afghan girls face barriers to education in Iran and Pakistan too
Fire at a petrochemical complex in Russia; three merchant ships hit by drones near Romania

Fire at a petrochemical complex in Russia; three merchant ships hit by drones near Romania
KFOR warns of increased military presence during exercise at Vrella Camp

KFOR warns of increased military presence during exercise at Vrella Camp
Arlinda Zekaj sought protection before she was killed: Failings uncovered by inspection in Peja

Arlinda Zekaj sought protection before she was killed: Failings uncovered by inspection in Peja
Russia invests more than 2 trillion rubles in anti-aging research, with Putin’s daughter in a key role

Russia invests more than 2 trillion rubles in anti-aging research, with Putin’s daughter in a key role
grandpashabet facebookBursa Escortgrandpashabet facebookjojobetgrandpashabet resmi girişgrandpashabet resmi girişgrandpashabet resmi girişgrandpashabetgrandpashabet girişkahraman haberdeneme bonusu veren sitelercasinofast güncel girişgrandpaşhabetonline notarystarzbetgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetjojobetkavbetgrandpashabet girişjojobetjojobet