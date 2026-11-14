Erald Kapri: SPAK must investigate and prosecute Edi Rama; Tirana can be won with a protest-backed candidate

Erald Kapri, an MP from the Opportunity Party, discussed Albania’s political situation, the recent protests and the upcoming local elections, scheduled for May, in an interview with News24.

According to Kapri, the United States is closely following developments in the country. He described young people’s participation in the protests as significant, stressing that their demands and voices must be taken into account.

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Kapri accused Prime Minister Edi Rama of failing to take responsibility, attacking the justice system and defending people facing corruption allegations. In this context, he also mentioned the case of Belinda Balluku and Rama’s positions on SPAK.

The MP said SPAK had crossed a red line, but that Edi Rama remained the only person who, in his view, had not faced justice. Kapri stressed that nothing could happen in the country without the prime minister’s permission and approval, and that SPAK must therefore investigate and prosecute Rama.

Speaking about the local elections and the race for mayor of Tirana, Kapri said citizens were looking for an alternative to Edi Rama and Sali Berisha. He said a candidate with the protesters’ support could represent precisely what they were seeking.

Kapri stressed that the relationship between the United States and Albanians is a historic alliance and that strengthening it must remain a shared mission. He described the student protest as a call for representative politics and a European Albania, adding that change must come through the ballot box, not through talks or dialogue used for political bargaining.

According to Kapri, if Tirana’s citizens are offered a candidate backed by the protesters, victory in the capital will be possible. He also said the focus should be on Edi Rama’s resignation, as elections, including general elections, could be held earlier. He added that, as long as Rama is not governing, calls for his departure must continue.