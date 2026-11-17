Protesters Edison Lika and Albi Dema were released immediately today after the Durrës Court ruled their arrests unlawful. They had been handcuffed four days earlier after eggs were thrown at Prime Minister Edi Rama’s car as he was traveling to attend a meeting of the National Assembly of the Socialist Party.

Judge Orgent Nazaj ruled that the young men’s arrests in flagrante delicto were unlawful. Lika is 28, while Dema is 37. Even in the court’s security cage, they continued to shout: “Arrest Rama!”

Të lidhura None found

As a court hearing on the legality of the security measure was taking place, protesters and activists from Tirana and Durrës gathered outside the building. They repeated the chants that have accompanied daily protests in the capital for nearly six months.

After the hearing, activist Edison Lika said this was the third time courts had ruled protesters’ arrests unlawful. For that reason, he said, the State Police should no longer arrest protesters.

Lika and Dema were detained by Durrës police on Saturday following an incident in Manzë. They were charged with the criminal offense of “Assault on account of duty.”