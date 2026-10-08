Democratic Party praises morning protest, message to party structures: The action was strong, but the afternoon requires greater participation

The Democratic Party has described the action held today outside the Parliament premises as successful.

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In a message circulated among its party structures, it said that the morning protest was “very good and strong,” while members were urged to return to the protest this afternoon as well.

The message also contains an observation regarding the organization, stating that there is room for improvement when it comes to the timing.

The party structures were asked to notify as many people as possible who were unable to attend during the morning because of work, so that they would be present near Parliament at 18:00.

“Today’s action was very good and strong. We must continue this afternoon as well, maintaining the same energy.

Please, it is very important that we be back at the protest this afternoon as well. We also have room for improvement when it comes to the timing.

For the people taken into police custody, we have engaged lawyers to provide them with assistance and monitor their situation.

Notify as many people as possible who were unable to be there this morning because of work, so that they will be at Parliament today at 18:00.

Let us all be together!” the message said.