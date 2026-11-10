David Walliams accused of sexual harassment, BBC pulls some of his programs

British comedian and children’s author David Walliams is facing allegations from several women of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior, including allegations involving underage girls.

The allegations were made public following a joint investigation by The Guardian newspaper and ITV News. Journalists gathered testimony from 30 people about his behavior, relating to events dating back to 2003.

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Some of the women claim that Walliams used his fame to pursue sexual relationships with young girls. Two of them say he contacted them when they were 15.

A woman identified as Alex says she met the author at a book promotion and signing event. According to her account, after two years of phone calls and email exchanges, she had sex with him when she was 17.

Walliams, 55, denies breaking the law but admits that he behaved recklessly with some people with whom he had casual sexual relationships. “I am not a sexual predator. I have not broken any laws,” he said in a statement cited by The Guardian.

After the allegations were published, his literary representative announced that their professional relationship had been terminated. The BBC said it would remove several programs linked to Walliams from its platforms, including the series “Little Britain,” which made him widely known.

British publishing house HarperCollins announced in December 2025 that it would no longer publish his books, following allegations of inappropriate behavior within the company.

Walliams ranks among Britain’s most successful authors of books for children and young people, with more than 60 million copies sold worldwide. Some of his books, including “The Boy in the Dress” and “Mr Stink,” have been adapted for television.

The author asked the court not to publish his name as part of the investigation, but the High Court rejected his request. His lawyer said that Walliams had also gone through a serious health crisis: he had attempted suicide twice and had been admitted to a psychiatric hospital.

His reputation was also damaged in 2022, when an investigation by The Guardian revealed sexually explicit comments Walliams had made about contestants while serving as a judge on “Britain’s Got Talent.”