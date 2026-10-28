Çuçul: More than 800 cases opened over suspected corruption by October

Çuçul: More than 800 cases opened over suspected corruption by October

Adem Çuçul, chair of the State Commission for the Prevention of Corruption, said on Tv Shenja’s “IMPAKT” program that more than 800 cases had been opened by October.

He said the Commission had stepped up its review of cases and the adoption of decisions. Some cases have been referred to the Prosecutor’s Office for further handling.

Të lidhura

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“By October, we had opened more than 800 cases. Their number has increased significantly, and in parallel, the Commission has substantially stepped up its work reviewing them and adopting decisions.

So far, we have adopted 720, or 730, decisions, which have been processed and published on our website. We have also issued more than 400 misdemeanor citations for violations of the misdemeanor provisions of the Law on the Prevention of Corruption and Conflict of Interest.

We have also submitted 11 initiatives to the Prosecutor’s Office after identifying suspicions that criminal offenses may have been committed. In addition, around 10 cases have been referred to the Prosecutor’s Office for appropriate action, and it will assess whether a criminal offense may have been committed,” Çuçul said.


Shtuar 28.10.2026 23:30

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