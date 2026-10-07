Conscientious objection to military service rises sharply in Germany

The number of people in Germany refusing military service on conscientious grounds has risen sharply.

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From January to August 2026 alone, 12,102 applications for conscientious objection were submitted. That figure is approximately three times the total recorded throughout 2025, when 3,879 applications were filed.

The increase in applications comes at a time when the security situation has deteriorated and a new military service law has entered into force. Under the law, young people born in 2008 and thereafter must undergo mandatory medical and military screening in order to ensure the number of volunteers needed for the Bundeswehr.

If the target number of soldiers is not met, the Bundestag may decide to activate a form of military conscription determined according to requirements. This has drawn greater attention to the right to refuse military service.

Germany’s Constitution protects this right, allowing people who object on conscientious grounds to refrain from performing military service and from carrying weapons. The application must be submitted in writing and contain a personal, detailed and reasoned description of the motives for the objection.

However, authorities say that a considerable number of applications are being submitted incorrectly. Inaccurate information circulating on social media is also a factor, causing some applications to be incomplete or unclear and to be returned without being considered.