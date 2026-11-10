Collision during landing in Australia, two elderly people in a car seriously injured

A small aircraft collided with a vehicle on a road near an airport in Melbourne, Australia, in an accident that occurred on Tuesday.

The incident was recorded at around 2:30 p.m. local time on MacIntyre Lane, near Lilydale Airport, in the Yering area. The aircraft, a single-engine Piper PA-28, was conducting a training flight with a student pilot and an instructor on board when, while approaching the runway, it struck a car passing nearby.

Të lidhura None found

A woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s were inside the vehicle. Both suffered head injuries and were rushed to Maroondah Hospital, while preliminary information from health authorities indicates that their condition is stable.

Unlike the two people in the car, the student pilot and the aircraft instructor were not injured. However, the aircraft was seriously damaged in the collision.

Photos shared on social media show a white SUV with a shattered window and extensive damage to the upper part of the bodywork. The aircraft, meanwhile, ended up in an area beside the road and lost one of its wings.

According to a witness, the aircraft struck the roof of the vehicle as it was preparing to land, causing a powerful collision.

Following the accident, police, firefighters and emergency teams arrived at the scene. Traffic on that section of the road was temporarily suspended to allow the authorities to carry out their work.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has opened an investigation to determine the causes and circumstances of the incident. As part of the investigation, the aircraft wreckage and available video footage will be examined to clarify how the aircraft collided with the vehicle on the road.