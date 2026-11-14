Braçe denies deal for the Ministry of Agriculture: I have never turned votes into personal gain

Braçe denies deal for the Ministry of Agriculture: I have never turned votes into personal gain

MP Erion Braçe responded to speculation that he had struck a deal with Edi Rama to take over the Ministry of Agriculture.

He said that for the past five days, claims had been circulating on news portals and online media that he was bargaining with Rama to take over the Ministry of Agriculture because he cared about the sector, and to leave Tirana Municipality. According to Braçe, the story had been widely shared and accompanied by online attacks.

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The MP also mentioned a media outlet that had written the day before: “A barking dog won’t bite you, especially when you make him a minister!” He responded with the question: “But have you no shame?! Or what do you care—it’s better this way!”

Braçe addressed those who have followed him and voted for him directly for 30 years, stressing that he had never used for personal deals the 25,000 votes he received in Tirana County and the diaspora, the 19,300 votes in Tirana Municipality, or the thousands of votes he had garnered in direct elections over the past three decades.

“Chairs have never been, are not, and will never be something I need. I have devoted my whole life to work. Work is what I need; that’s what I want!” he said.

“Now, go ahead and make your deals, just as you pocket the money from some sleazebags, including some inside the Socialist Party who pay you,” Braçe said.


Shtuar 14.11.2026 21:37

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