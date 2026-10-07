Berisha attacks Rama after visit to KAYO factories: Parliament has become a shield for theft

Speaking to the media, Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha continued his accusations against Prime Minister Edi Rama, also commenting on his visit to the KAYO factories.

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Berisha said the head of government was showing support for structures and individuals whom the opposition had previously raised suspicions about.

He said Parliament had become a shield for the government and was passing laws that served the prime minister’s interests, contrary to the interests of Albanian citizens.

Berisha also accused a company allegedly linked to businessman Rony Yeffet of receiving 45 million euros.

He called on investigative authorities to verify calls Yeffet is suspected of making to Edi Rama during the BKH operation, as well as other alleged communications with Linda Rama.

The DP leader said the government had ties to people and matters the opposition considers suspicious. He named Mirlinda and Linda, Ergys Agasi, Vlora Hyseni, Rony Yeffet, Arjeta and Ardi Veliu, claiming they were Edi Rama’s servants, and reiterated his call for an investigation into the government’s actions.

“Parliament has become a mouthpiece for the criminal interests of Edi Rama and his criminal organization, as well as a shield for his biggest thefts and those of ‘Lubi’ Balluku. It has imposed darkness and obscurity on Albanian citizens by voting for laws that serve the narrow interests of Edi Rama and the MPs enslaved to him. The barometer of popular hatred toward Rama is reaching high levels. Only revolt can save Albanians from Edi Rama’s narco-state,” Berisha said.

He added that Rama had become an outspoken public defender of the criminal gang at AKSH, the people he had named, and now also Rony Yeffet, Arjeta, the armored vehicles and Ardi Veliu.

According to Berisha, the prime minister had visited Arjeta’s garages, where, he alleged, cars are bought with public money and then resold to the state.

“Rama’s company has received 45 million euros with Ron Yeffet. When the BKH team entered Yeffet’s home, he openly called Edi Rama four times. I call on the investigators to verify that phone. According to the same source, he called Linda Rama three more times as well,” he said.