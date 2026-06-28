Begaj meets Polish President Karol Nawrocki in Poznań: Albania values unwavering support for its path toward the EU

At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, the President of the Republic, Bajram Begaj, took part today in the commemorative ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the 1956 Poznań Uprising, considered one of the most important episodes of resistance to the communist regime in Central and Eastern Europe.

During the ceremony, the heads of state in attendance adopted a joint declaration, reaffirming their commitment to preserving historical memory and defending freedom, sovereignty, and the right of nations to self-determination.

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As part of the event, President Begaj also held a one-on-one meeting with his Polish counterpart, Karol Nawrocki.

During the talks, the Head of State expressed Albania’s gratitude for the continued and unwavering support that Poland has given to our country’s European integration process. He pointed to Poland’s leading role in the European Union, as well as its continued commitment to reminding member states that the integration of Albania and the Western Balkans is a geopolitical necessity for a safer, more united, and more complete Europe.

President Begaj also praised the concrete assistance provided by Poland to Albanian institutions through the exchange of expertise in the process of aligning with European Union legislation. According to him, Poland’s successful experience in democratic transformation, economic development, and meeting European standards remains an inspiring model for Albania on its path toward EU membership.

He expressed confidence that the very good relations between Albania and Poland will continue to deepen further, both politically and in bilateral cooperation, for the benefit of the citizens of both countries.

For his part, President Nawrocki reaffirmed Poland’s support for Albania’s European perspective and expressed readiness to continue close cooperation in advancing the European integration process and strengthening the partnership between the two countries.