Begaj congratulates Justina Shiroka-Pula after her election as president of Kosovo: Together in every challenge

Begaj congratulates Justina Shiroka-Pula after her election as president of Kosovo: Together in every challenge

In a message published on his personal Facebook account, President of the Republic Bajram Begaj congratulated Justina Shiroka-Pula on her election as president of Kosovo.

Begaj stressed that Albania and Kosovo will stand together in the face of challenges and on the path toward a European future.

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“Warm congratulations to Ms. Justina Shiroka-Pula on her election as President of the Republic of Kosovo! In every challenge and at every step toward a European future, Albania and Kosovo will be together,” Begaj wrote.

The head of the Albanian state concluded his message with the wish: “Congratulations, Madam President! May God bless Kosovo and Albanians wherever they are!”


Shtuar 7.10.2026 08:55

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