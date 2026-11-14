BBC investigation reveals fabricated artistic credentials for UK visas

A British scheme designed to attract prominent artists and professionals is being exploited as a tool for fraud.

To create a fake artistic profile and secure a UK visa, applicants are allegedly using works they did not create themselves, fabricated exhibitions, fake media articles and forged recommendations.

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A BBC investigation has found that behind the appearance of talent and creativity may lie a forgery industry, selling artistic reputations for thousands, and even hundreds of thousands, of pounds. UK consultancy firms are suspected of helping migrants falsely present themselves as talented artists or technology experts to obtain a visa through the fast-track Global Talent scheme.

Applicants do not have to attend an interview, but must prove they have exceptional talent or outstanding potential in their field. The visa allows them to bring family members and apply for permanent residence after three or five years.

To investigate the scheme, a BBC journalist posed as a prospective client and contacted a consultancy firm in London. A company representative offered a package that included artwork produced in China, exhibition arrangements, media coverage and recommendation letters.

The consultant claimed that no client who had bought the full package, priced at more than £100,000, had ever had a Global Talent visa application rejected.

Following the BBC investigation, two separate cases have also been reopened. The UK Home Office has begun proceedings to revoke the visas of two Nigerian nationals who applied as fine-art photographers.

Suspicions arose after online articles praising their artwork were discovered; the articles are believed to have been fabricated.

The Home Office described the investigation’s findings as “extremely serious” and said the firm that had offered the journalist services for more than £100,000 was under investigation.

A ministry spokesperson said the Global Talent scheme was being reviewed and that the Home Secretary would take any steps necessary to prevent abuse.

The case raises serious concerns about how candidates’ achievements and professional qualifications are checked in a scheme intended to attract the world’s most outstanding talent.