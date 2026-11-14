Baloku: Investigation into the Arlinda Zekaj case will determine institutional responsibilities

The murder of Arlinda Zekaj, who had repeatedly sought protection from institutions against violence and threats from her husband, has sparked strong public reaction. She is the eighth woman to be killed by a family member in Kosovo this year, while the number of victims since 2010 has reached 67.

Following the incident, debate has intensified over the responsibility of institutions and whether the tragedy could have been prevented. The Kosovo Assembly has established an 11-member Parliamentary Investigative Committee with a six-month mandate. It will examine the actions and inactions of the responsible institutions, as well as how cases of domestic violence have been handled.

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Armend Baloku, a Vetëvendosje Movement MP and member of the committee, announced that members have begun holding regular meetings and are working to finalize the investigative body’s operational structure.

He said the committee has also approved the engagement of legal professionals, who will provide support during its work and throughout the fulfillment of its mandate.

Baloku said it is still too early to say which part of the system failed. He explained that the answer will emerge from a full investigation examining the actions, inactions and specific responsibilities of the institutions.

The MP said reports from local institutions are currently being collected and reviewed. The committee will then request and analyze documentation from central-level institutions as well.

Meanwhile, the first invitations to witnesses have been issued. In the coming weeks, other people are expected to appear before the committee and provide clarifications about institutional actions or inactions in the Arlinda Zekaj case.

Baloku stressed that the investigation is intended to be broad, objective and fact-based, with the aim of determining responsibilities and developing measures to prevent similar cases.

He also said no recommendations can yet be made about the changes needed in the system, including risk assessment, enforcement of protection orders and other protection mechanisms. In his view, specific positions should be formulated only after the investigation is complete.

Witness questioning is expected to continue after the review of the reports is finished. The committee will ask them for information and explanations about how the institutions acted in this case.

According to Baloku, the investigation aims not only to establish what happened, but also to identify the changes needed to prevent such a tragedy from happening again.